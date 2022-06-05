Majority of Japanese firms struggle to get materials amid war in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

More than 50 percent of Japanese firms are struggling to obtain raw materials and other commodities due to Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a survey by a credit research firm. The Teikoku Databank survey found 50.8 percent were affected in terms of raw materials, products and services they obtain and 66.7 percent were experiencing effects from surging purchase costs. Many of these companies said they are considering taking or have already taken action including changing materials and passing on price rises to consumers. The survey highlighted the impact on wood-based industries, with 88.3...