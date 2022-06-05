Baseball: Tigers put damper on Yoshida's Koshien homecoming

Kosei Yoshida fell flat Sunday in his first start at historic Koshien Stadium since the 2018 national high school championship final, taking the loss in the Nippon Ham Fighters' 8-3 interleague defeat to the Hanshin Tigers. In 2018, Yoshida pitched unheralded Kanaashi Nogyo High School to the final of the tournament, where he surrendered 12 runs in a 13-2 loss. The fourth-year right-hander fared just a little better Sunday, allowing four runs over three innings to fall to 1-1 on the season. Hanshin's Yusuke Oyama provided the big blow with a three-run third-inning homer as the Central League's...