Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, profit-taking

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Monday after falls on Wall Street late last week and as investors locked in gains following the Nikkei index's advance to a two-month high in the previous session. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 65.29 points, or 0.24 percent, from Friday to 27,696.28. The broader Topix index was down 4.36 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,928.78. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 130.70-73 yen compared with 130.77-87 yen in ...