Tokyo stocks higher in morning on weak yen, tourism recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Monday morning as the weak yen against the U.S. dollar and hopes that the Japanese government would restart its domestic travel promotion campaign as early as this month lifted sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 82.69 points, or 0.30 percent, from Friday to 27,844.26. The broader Topix index was up 1.87 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,935.01. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, air transportation and land transportation issues.