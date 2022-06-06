Main events scheduled for Tuesday, June 7

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, June 7: -- Household spending data for April to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Preliminary composite economic indicator indices for April to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- Gov't to release guidelines for inbound tourism. -- Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia to run until June 20 in Tokyo.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News