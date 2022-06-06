Nikkei ends at fresh 2-month high on travel subsidy hopes, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended Monday at its highest level in over two months on hopes the Japanese government will restart its domestic travel subsidy campaign soon, with gains supported by the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 154.32 points, or 0.56 percent, from Friday at 27,915.89, its highest level since March 30. The broader Topix index finished 5.97 points, or 0.31 percent, higher at 1,939.11. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, air transportation and land transportation issues.