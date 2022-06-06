Baseball: Ohtani 1-for-5 as Angels slump to 11th straight loss

Shohei Ohtani helped his side to a 5-0 lead with a fourth-inning double, but a Bryce Harper grand slam and a walk-off three-run homer from rookie Bryson Stott consigned the Los Angeles Angels to a "gut-wrenching" 9-7 loss Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. With their bullpen struggling once again, the Angels dropped below .500 at 27-28 and skidded to their 11th straight loss, marking their worst streak since the 2016 season. Reigning American League MVP Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a run while striking out twice. His line drive off starter Kyle Gibson advanced a runner to third and put the ...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News