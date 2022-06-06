Soccer: Japan suffer narrow defeat to Brazil on late penalty

Newsfrom Japan

Japan went down 1-0 against Brazil in an international friendly Monday after Neymar scored a 77th-minute penalty for the dominant South Americans. Japan, 23rd in the FIFA rankings, had hung on until Wataru Endo was penalized for bringing down substitute Richarlison at a rainy National Stadium in Tokyo, with Neymar sending keeper Shuichi Gonda the wrong way. The World Cup warmup was Japan's first international at the reconstructed National Stadium in Tokyo, which was filled by a crowd of 63,638. Japan, who were denied a late penalty appeal for substitute Kaoru Mitoma, remain without a win over ...