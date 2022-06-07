U.S. exempts tariffs on solar panels from 4 Southeast Asian nations

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden said Monday it is exempting tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations for two years as part of efforts to accelerate the clean energy transition. The move is intended as a temporary means to enable U.S. solar deployers to source solar modules and cells from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam while domestic manufacturing ramps up, the White House said. While noting that the United States is on track to triple the country's solar manufacturing capacity by 2024, Biden also resorted to the power of the wartime Defense Production ...