Indo-Pacific economic framework talks to gear up by summer: USTR

Newsfrom Japan

Negotiations under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are likely to gear up by the summer, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Monday, referring to a recently launched U.S.-led trade initiative that currently involves 13 other nations. "I am hopeful that by the summer we will have a more formalized convening and be able to just kick off in the different pillars and let the conversations go at their own pace," Tai said. The framework will center on four pillars -- fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and clean energy, and tax and anti-corruption. The launch of the initi...