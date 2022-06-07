Gist of guidelines for foreign tourists coming to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of coronavirus infection control guidelines the Japanese government plans to set for tour operators for foreign tourists coming to Japan and hotels accepting the visitors. Travel agencies will: -- ask tour participants to wear face masks, disinfect hands and purchase insurance to cover medical expenses. -- explain to tour participants they may not be allowed to continue with their guided tours if they do not comply with guidelines -- will keep records of places tour participants visit and their contacts with others while on route. -- will swiftly take tour participant...