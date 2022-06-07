Main events scheduled for Wednesday, June 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, June 8: -- 1st revision of gross domestic product data for January-March quarter to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m. -- Preliminary balance of payments statistics for April to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for May to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- 1st hearing to be held at Nagoya District Court at 2:30 p.m. on damages suit filed by bereaved family of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, a Sri Lankan woman who died last year while in detention in Japan.