Baseball: Ohtani goes 1-for-4, Angels lose 12th straight contest

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 as the Los Angles Angels lost the opener of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, 1-0, on Monday night at Angel Stadium. The Angels, who lost their 12th straight contest to match their longest skid in 34 years, fell to 27-29, second in the American League West. Batting second in the order as the designated hitter, Ohtani singled to right in his first at-bat for his only hit of the day and for one of the home team's three hits off Michael Wacha (4-1), who threw a complete-game shutout. Wacha allowed only two runners, including Ohtani, to reach second base...