Japan to increase investment in human resources, decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese Cabinet is set to approve Tuesday draft annual fiscal and economic policy guidelines that pledge aggressive investment in areas such as human resources and decarbonization to spur growth. The guidelines include key policies to establish a positive cycle of growth and distribution of wealth as part of the "new form of capitalism" advocated by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The first blueprint crafted under Kishida's Cabinet will form the core of the campaign pledges of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito in the House of Councillors election. ...