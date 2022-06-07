Gov't asks companies, households across Japan to save power

Newsfrom Japan

The government said Tuesday it will ask companies and households across Japan to save electricity due to a possible power crunch in the summer and winter. It will be the first time since fiscal 2015 that the government has filed such a request on a nationwide scale. The last such occurrence came in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami, when the government asked that energy be saved from fiscal 2012. In a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno asked the public to conserve energy but said the gover...