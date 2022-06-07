Slovakian lawmaker says ready for China's reaction over Taiwan visit

Newsfrom Japan

The head of a 10-member parliamentary delegation from Slovakia said Tuesday it is ready for the repercussions of its visit to Taiwan and a rebuke from China. "We stand here today to tell you that we will not yield to any interference or obstruction from outside forces, and that we are ready to resist any threat imposed by authoritarian regimes to democracies," Milan Laurencik, deputy speaker of the Slovak National Council, said in his meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. Laurencik said his country and Taiwan are "geographically distant but closely linked" by their hard efforts...