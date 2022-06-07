Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto battling stage IV cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto revealed that he has been battling stage IV cancer in a monthly magazine released Tuesday. Sakamoto has made public being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and rectal cancer in 2021. But the 70-year-old Oscar- and Grammy-winning pianist had made no announcements about how advanced his cancer was. Stage IV means that the cancer has spread to other organs or parts of the body and that the patient's prognosis is poor. Sakamoto discussed in detail his cancer diagnosis and how he has been coping with it in an article titled "Living with Cancer" pri...