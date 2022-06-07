Soccer: S-Pulse appoint Brazilian Ricardo as new manager

Newsfrom Japan

Shimizu S-Pulse announced the appointment of new Brazilian manager Ze Ricardo on Tuesday as they look to bounce back from their slow start in the J-League first division. Shimizu terminated the contract of former manager Hiroaki Hiraoka at the end of May after two wins from 16 games left them in 16th place in the 18-team J1. Ricardo, who has previously managed Botafogo, Internacional, Fortaleza and Vasco da Gama in his homeland, will be joined by three Brazilian coaching staff at S-Pulse. "I'm assuming a really important job. I'm really glad and honored," the 51-year-old said through the club....