Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen fell to a fresh 20-year low against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, briefly touching the 133 line, on expectations that the interest rate gap will widen between Japan and the United States. The Japanese currency sank to 133.00 against the dollar at one point during Tokyo trading, the lowest level since April 2002, as expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive monetary tightening.