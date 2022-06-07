Soccer: Kobe goalkeeper Yamashita wins inaugural WE League MVP

Newsfrom Japan

Goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita won the WE League MVP on Tuesday after helping INAC Kobe Leonessa to claim Japan's first women's professional league title. The 26-year-old Japan international kept eight straight clean sheets to begin the campaign and conceded just seven goals in 19 appearances as they comfortably secured the title, winning 16 of 20 games. "There aren't many kids wanting to be a goalkeeper when I help out schools. This proved goalkeepers also get rated," she said at the WE League Awards. "Hopefully, fans continue to keep their eyes on goalkeepers." No keeper was named the MVP during...