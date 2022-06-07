China's national college exam begins with record number of examinees

Newsfrom Japan

China's annual National College Entrance Examination kicked off across the country on Tuesday, with the state-run Xinhua News Agency saying a record 11.93 million students have signed up this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In Shanghai, whose two-month-long lockdown was just lifted last Wednesday, the exam, commonly known as the "gaokao," will be postponed to July, with fears lingering about a possible resurgence of the novel coronavirus, the news agency reported. The exam is considered crucial in China as students believe the result determines not just which university they are admitted to b...