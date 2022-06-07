Baseball: DeNA's Imanaga hurls no-hitter as Fighters lose 5 straight

Newsfrom Japan

Shota Imanaga became the 85th pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Nippon Professional Baseball on Tuesday as the DeNA BayStars won 2-0 to send the Nippon Ham Fighters to their fifth straight interleague defeat. Imanaga (3-0) issued only one walk in a 117-pitch outing at Sapporo Dome, striking out nine with his Central League team scoring two runs in the ninth inning to help the lefty out. "I've never thought I'd be able to achieve it, but everyone on the team guided me," said Imanaga. "Before the ninth, I pictured everyone coming to me to celebrate. I'm happy that is how things turned out." While ...