U.S. trade deficit with Japan shrinks 10.9% in April

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 10.9 percent in April from the previous month to $6.03 billion, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. The deficit with China fell 10.1 percent to $30.57 billion, while that with Mexico declined 3.0 percent to $11.56 billion, the department said. From the start of 2022, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Canada. Globally, the U.S. deficit in the trade of both goods and services narrowed 19.1 percent to $87.08 billion. U.S. exports rose 3.5 percent to $252.62 billion, the hi...