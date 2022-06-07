Japan, U.S. conduct fighter jet drill again amid N. Korea threat

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States conducted a joint fighter jet drill over the Sea of Japan on Tuesday for the second time in two weeks, days after North Korea’s latest missile launches amid growing fears of a possible nuclear test. The exercise, following Pyongyang’s test-firing of eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Sunday, was intended to showcase “strong will of Japan and the United States to respond to every situation” and the two countries’ “close collaboration,” and to further strengthen their alliance, Japan’s Defense Ministry said. Four F-15s from the Japanese Air Self-De...