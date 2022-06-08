Advanced Japan liver cancer screening system eyed for use in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

A world-leading Japan-developed system to detect liver cancer is to be introduced in Thailand, where the disease is a major health issue. Fujifilm Corp. has been working with the Thai Association for the Study of the Liver and the country's health ministry toward introducing the system possibly in fiscal 2024. The Japanese imaging and health care solutions firm is hoping for inclusion of the screening system in Thailand's clinical practice guidelines so that it will eventually be covered by insurance. The project is being implemented in partnership with Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and I...