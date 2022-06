Newsfrom Japan

Japan's current account surplus shrank to 501.1 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in April, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday. Among key components, the country had a goods trade deficit of 688.4 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 965.3 billion yen, according to preliminary data released by the ministry. Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 2.4 trillion yen.