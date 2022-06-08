Yen continues to slide, hits 20-year low against dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen slipped to a new 20-year low against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, continuing its fall from the previous day to hit the lower 133 range, amid prospects for a divergence in monetary policy between the two countries. Meanwhile, Tokyo stocks extended their gains in the morning as the weaker yen helped lift exporter issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 264.97 points, or 0.95 percent, from Tuesday to 28,208.92 while the broader Topix index was up 20.89 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,967.92. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, real estate and wholesale t...