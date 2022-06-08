Baseball: Padres' Darvish pitches 7 solid innings for 5th win

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish threw seven innings of two-hit ball Tuesday to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-0 victory over the New York Mets. Darvish (5-3) struck out six of the 25 batters he faced at Petco Park without issuing a walk. He posted his fifth win of the season and improved his ERA from 4.03 to 3.61. The 35-year-old Japanese carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning before Mark Canha broke it up with a two-out single, then Eduardo Escobar doubled in the seventh for the Mets' second and final hit of the night. In Baltimore, Chicago Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki, who was eligible to come off the 10-day i...