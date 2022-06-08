Yen tumbles to fresh 20-yr low in 133 zone vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The yen tumbled to a fresh 20-year low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, continuing its fall from the previous day into the lower 133 yen range, amid prospects for a divergence in monetary policy between Japan and the United States. At 3 p.m., the dollar fetched 133.19-22 yen compared with 132.59-69 yen in New York and 132.76-78 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The yen hit its lowest level against the U.S. currency since April 2002 for the second consecutive day. The euro was quoted at $1.0686-0690 and 142.33-41 yen against $1.0699-0709 and 141.96-142.06 yen in New York and $1.0687-0688 and...