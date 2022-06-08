Japan economy watcher sentiment up in May on service sector recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Business confidence among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends rose for the third straight month in May, supported by a solid service sector in the wake of the removal of anti-coronavirus restrictions, government data showed Wednesday. The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," such as taxi drivers and restaurant employees, came to 54.0, up 3.6 points from April, according to the Cabinet Office. A reading above 50 indicates that more respondents reported improving conditions than worsening conditions over the p...