TSMC forecasts 30% sales growth in 2022 amid global chip shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Wednesday forecast its sales will grow about 30 percent in 2022 from a year earlier amid global chip shortages. "TSMC is entering a high-structural growth year" despite the impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine, China's coronavirus lockdowns and global inflation, said C.C. Wei, chief executive officer of the world's biggest chip foundry, at a board of directors meeting. "Revenue growth of last year was 24.9 percent, and we expect it to grow by about 30 percent this year," Wei said. The company is preparing to move forward with production expansion plans, ...