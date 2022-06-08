Yen briefly falls to fresh 20-yr low in 134 range vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The yen briefly fell to a fresh 20-year low in the 134 range against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, reflecting prospects of a divergence in monetary policy between Japan and the United States. The yen rose to as high as 133.63 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, according to the Bank of Japan, and further slipped into the 134 zone in London, marking its lowest level against the U.S. currency since February 2002. At 5 p.m. in Tokyo, the dollar fetched 133.57-59 yen compared with 132.59-69 yen in New York and 132.76-78 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0688-0690 and 142.76-80 yen ...