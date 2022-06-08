Baseball: Murakami lifts Swallows past Buffaloes in series rematch

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami made up for a base-running mistake by singling in the tie-breaking run in the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows' 6-3 interleague win over the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday. The Swallows came from two runs down to even their three-game series at Osaka Dome against the Buffaloes, who they beat in last year's Japan Series. Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Murakami doubled to set up Yakult's first run but then hesitated on the bases and was tagged out. On third with one out, he started for home on a fly out to left but then tried to return to third only to get caug...