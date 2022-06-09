Malaysian royal intervention saves Japan festival from Muslim critics

Newsfrom Japan

The Sultan of Selangor on Wednesday instructed religious officials in the Malaysian state to allow its festival for Japan's traditional summer Bon Odori dance to proceed next month despite calls from conservative Muslim groups for the event to be banned. Mohammad Shahzihan Ahmad, director of the Selangor Islamic Affairs Department, said in a statement that Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah told his department not to prevent anyone from attending the festival scheduled for July 16 in Shah Alam, the capital of Selangor state. Shahzihan said he was summoned Wednesday to meet the sultan over the contr...