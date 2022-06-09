Baseball: Blue Jays' Kikuchi has MLB career-worst outing vs Royals

Newsfrom Japan

The Kansas City Royals' offense limited Yusei Kikuchi to the shortest outing of his four-year Major League Baseball career in an 8-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Kikuchi was knocked out after two-thirds of an inning in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium, allowing three runs on two hits, walking four of the eight batters he faced while throwing only 24 of 45 pitches for strikes. The Japanese lefty was relieved by Trent Thornton who immediately got the final out in a bases-loaded jam to limit the damage to three runs in the first innings. Kikuchi became the first Jays star...