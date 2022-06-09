FOCUS: Nuke talks revive hopes, fears in the Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Nuclear experts are considering small modular reactors to propel nuclear power generation across the Philippine archipelago, as the government decides the fate of a 38-year-old completed but never fueled nuclear power plant in the northern province of Bataan. In February, President Rodrigo Duterte approved a law that makes nuclear energy part of the country's power mix, giving impetus for his successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to revisit the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. The 620-megawatt plant was a legacy of Marcos Jr.'s namesake father and deposed dictator to cushion the impact of the 1973 oil cri...