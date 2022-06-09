Soccer: Inui leaves Cerezo after club agrees to terminate contract

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka have agreed to terminate former Japan winger Takashi Inui's contract with immediate effect, the J-League first-division club said Thursday. The midseason departure of Inui, who played 10 years in Europe before returning to Cerezo last August, comes after the club suspended him for six games for clashing with coaching staff following his substitution from a J1 match on April 5. The 34-year-old chose not to rejoin the team after the lifting of his suspension on May 14. "We decided it would be best for both sides if we ended the employment relationship," Inui said in a statement. "I ...