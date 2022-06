Main events scheduled for Friday, June 10

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, June 10: -- Japan to begin accepting up to 20,000 foreigners per day in guide-led package tours in eased COVID-19 restrictions. -- Preliminary corporate goods price index for May to be released by Bank of Japan at 8:50 a.m. -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend June 10-12 Shangri-La security dialogue in Singapore.