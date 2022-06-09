Tokyo stocks end flat as locking in of gains offsets rise in exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Thursday as moves to lock in gains after the market's recent rally offset advances by some export-oriented issues as the yen hit a fresh 20-year low against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 12.24 points, or 0.04 percent, from Wednesday at 28,246.53. The broader Topix index finished 0.93 point, or 0.05 percent, lower at 1,969.05. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining and transportation equipment issues, while marine transportation and securities house issues led decliners.