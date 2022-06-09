ANA to resume regular domestic flights at Tokyo airport from July

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. said Thursday it will resume regular operations for all domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport starting next month, as travel demand recovers with the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The airline's return to normal operations for its domestic routes comes after it had reduced such flights since March 2020 amid the global pandemic. It also coincides with Japan's move to begin accepting foreign tourists in stages from Friday amid easing COVID border controls. The airline known as ANA said the passenger rate has currently recovered to 60 percent of what ...