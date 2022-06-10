Japan reopens to foreign tourists as COVID worries wane

Newsfrom Japan

Japan reopened to foreign tourists on Friday, taking the first step toward increasing inbound tourism to help turn around its economy as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane. The government is initially limiting eligible tourism arrivals to guided tours from 98 countries and regions deemed as having the lowest risk of infection, including the United States, Britain, China, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand. The easing of entry restriction follows a step by Japan on June 1 to double its cap on daily arrivals to 20,000 and allow most to forgo COVID-19 tests and quarantine periods. The guid...