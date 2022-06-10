FOCUS: Businesses pin hopes on foreign tourists as Japan set to reopen border

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's businesses are pinning hopes on an inbound tourism recovery as the country resumed the process of accepting foreign tourists for the first time since suspending it more than two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the economic impact of easing border measures may not be so large at first due to the limited number of tourists allowed in, economists said the recent weakening of the Japanese yen could encourage visitors to spend more. Japan resumed the process of welcoming tourists from abroad Friday within its cap of 20,000 arrivals per day, initially restricted to guided to...