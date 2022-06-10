FOCUS: Tight labor market leading to unsavory recruitment tactics in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Intense competition among Japanese companies trying to recruit new graduates has led some to engage in drastic and unprofessional tactics in a desperate attempt to lock in students who previously made informal commitments but have begun to waver. Recruitment, which slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a resurgence due to a pickup in demand for goods and services. Additionally, Japan's long-running demographic challenges are heightening competitiveness in the labor environment. Interviews for job applicants from next spring's graduate class and others officially began on June 1, but ma...