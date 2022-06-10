Baseball: Ohtani's 2-way prowess helps Angels snap losing streak

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani pitched seven effective innings for the win and also hit a go-ahead two-run homer as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Thursday to snap a franchise-worst 14-game skid. Ohtani (4-4) limited the damage to one run on four hits and two walks in a 100-pitch, six-strikeout performance in front of 28,595 fans at Angels Stadium. Ohtani was playing his 10th two-way game of the season in the finale of a four-game home series. It was the first time since August 2021 that Ohtani posted a win and homered in the same game. The 27-year-old Japanese allowed the visitors to ge...