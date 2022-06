Main events scheduled for June 13-19

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June 13-19: June 13 (Mon) -- No major events. June 14 (Tues) -- No major events. June 15 (Wed) -- Scheduled end of annual ordinary session of Japan's parliament. -- Machinery orders data for April to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Data on number of foreigners visiting Japan in May to be released by Japan Tourism Agency. -- Toyota Motor to hold shareholders' meeting in Toyota. June 16 (Thurs) -- Customs-cleared trade statistics for May to be released by Finance Ministry. -- Bank of Japan to hold 2-day monetary policy meeting. June 17 (Fri) -- Bank of Japan ...