URGENT: Japan gov't, BOJ express concern about rapid yen depreciation

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan said Friday they are concerned about the recent rapid weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar. "Recent rapid depreciation of the yen seen on the foreign exchange market is concerning," the Finance Ministry, Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency said in a joint statement issued as their officials held a meeting to discuss exchange rates and their impact on the economy. Their meeting came after the yen briefly sank to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar at 134.55 on Thursday.