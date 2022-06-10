Aging Fukui nuclear unit to restart in Aug., 2 months early

Newsfrom Japan

An aging nuclear reactor in central Japan's Fukui Prefecture will resume operating in August, about two months earlier than scheduled, with the unit expected to help ease tight electricity supply conditions during the busy summer season, its operator said Friday. After being offline for about 10 years, Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama No. 3 reactor initially restarted in June last year, becoming the first nuclear unit to operate beyond the government-mandated 40-year service period introduced under new rules set after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. But the No. 3 unit was then suspended just fo...