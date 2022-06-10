Soccer: Mitoma on song as Japan outgun Ghana 4-1 in World Cup warmup

Newsfrom Japan

Kaoru Mitoma scored one goal and set up another Friday to lead Japan to a 4-1 win over fellow 2022 World Cup participants Ghana. The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise winger put Japan up 2-1 on the stroke of halftime and assisted on Takefusa Kubo's maiden Samurai Blue goal in the second half of the friendly at Kobe's Noevir Stadium. Coming off a 1-0 loss to Brazil in Monday's World Cup warmup, Hajime Moriyasu's Samurai Blue dominated the chances against the West Africans. Right-back Miki Yamane netted the opener in the 29th minute but went from hero to villain 15 minutes later when his turnover led ...