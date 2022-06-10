Soccer: Mitoma on song as Japan outgun Ghana 4-1 in World Cup warmup

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Kaoru Mitoma scored one goal and set up another Friday to lead Japan to a 4-1 win over fellow 2022 World Cup participants Ghana. The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise winger put Japan up 2-1 on the stroke of halftime and assisted on Takefusa Kubo's maiden Samurai Blue goal in the second half of the friendly at Kobe's Noevir Stadium. Coming off a 1-0 loss to Brazil in Monday's World Cup warmup, Hajime Moriyasu's Samurai Blue dominated the chances against the West Africans. Right-back Miki Yamane netted the opener in the 29th minute but went from hero to villain 15 minutes later when his turnover led ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer