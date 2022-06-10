Baseball: Ogawa pitches Swallows past Hawks in league leaders' clash

Newsfrom Japan

Yasuhiro Ogawa pitched out of jams to go seven innings, and the Yakult Swallows' two big boppers each homered as the Central League leaders beat the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks 3-1 in interleague play on Friday. The win at PayPay Dome preserved the Swallows' five-game CL lead over the Yomiuri Giants and their two-game interleague lead over the Hanshin Tigers, both winners on Friday. The Swallows can clinch the interleague championship by winning either of their two remaining games in Fukuoka. Ogawa (4-3) worked aggressively from the get-go, and the Hawks came out hammering his pitche...