U.S. to end COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers

The United States will end a COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers entering the country, a government official said, with the move reportedly expected to go into effect at midnight Sunday. The United States has required international travelers to return a negative result within one day of their scheduled departure since December, amid the coronavirus pandemic. President Joe Biden will "work on effective vaccines and treatments critical" to implementing the new measure, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...